On November 20, at 18:30, on the initiative of Media Center, live discussion on “Civil Society Demands and Suggestions Before the NA Extraordinary Elections” will be held at “A1+.”

The speakers are:

Zara Hovhannisyan, human rights defender

Artur Sakunts, Head of HCA Vanadzor Office

Daniel Ioannisyan, “Conscious Citizens’ Association” NGO

Varuzhan Hoktanyan, Transparency International Anti-Corruption Center