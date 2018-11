Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stated the following during the press conference on November 20, referring to the arrest of businessman and owner of H2 TV Samvel Mayrapetyan.

“I do not want to make any statement which will be considered as influencing on the preliminary investigation, but in the case of Samvel Mayrapetyan, the part of the available information that is public, gives grounds to say that in this case we may deal with a very large corrupted crossroads.”