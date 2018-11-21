Nikol Pashinyan: March 1 investigation is in the right direction

According to Nikol Pashinyan, the investigation on the March 1 case is underway.

“Now, they are asking why Serzh Sargsyan is not caught, and now, if I say he will be caught the next week, they will say that we get involved in the activities of law enforcement. They emphasize that the revolution was organized by Serzh Sargsyan and Mikayel Miansyan, who say this does not have respect toward his people.”

“My attitude towards Serzh Sargsyan has not changed,” acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, adding that the March 1 investigation is in the right direction.