Nikol Pashinyan: The political team that doesn’t know letters speaks about the mistakes of our ministers

The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) believes that through their fake accounts, they can form a public opinion, announced acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“We will kill all your fakes and all your fake pages. If you think you will succeed in this election, you are mistaken, you do not know this people well.”

“The political team that doesn’t know letters speaks about the mistakes of our ministers, creates fake accounts and accuses the Education and Science Minister of groundless accusation that he has written with mistakes,” says the prime minister. “If we give dictation to this team that does not know letters, 70 percent of them will fail.”