Nikol Pashinyan: Many people have an impression that the President of Azerbaijan and I are chatting every day

According to Nikol Pashinyan, the considerable calm situation between Armenia and Azerbaijan is not a result of operative relations, but a result of agreements reached in Dushanbe. “Many people have an impression that the President of Azerbaijan and I are chatting every day, naturally there is no such thing, but there is an operative connection.”

“We must fully defend our interests in Artsakh issue,” said Nikol Pashinyan and added, “There is a perception that a limited number of people are aware of a negotiation process, I think that the whole Armenian people should be informed about the Artsakh issue.”