Famous operator Arthur Apresov died last night in Moscow because if a heart attack.

Apresov was 46 years old. In Moscow, he was working with the TV journalist Roman Babayan.

Apresov was born in Baku, and in 1988 he came to Yerevan with his family to survive the massacres.

Having worked for A1 + TV, he quickly mastered the skills of the cameraman and participated in the Karabakh war coverage in 1992.

“A1+” expresses condolences to Apresov family members, relatives and friends.