Ararat Mirzoyan: Idea which is being discussed is the declaration, not the taxation

Acting first deputy prime minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan reaffirmed that there will be no increase in tax burden without public consent.

“Dear friends, of course you can continue criticizing (by deliberately manipulating or not really trying to study the issue a little bit, no matter), but I have stated as clear as possible that increase in tax burden is ruled out without public consent. But the idea which is being discussed is the declaration, not the taxation. And the most important point is that declaration doesn’t necessarily mean that the declared money should be taxed,” he said on Facebook.