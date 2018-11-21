Armenia ballet dancer dies 14 days after road accident

Today, 23-year-old Vahagn Margaryan, a ballet dancer of the Alexander Spendiaryan Opera and Ballet Academic Theater, has died in the morning. Shushan Danielyan, head of staff of Heratsi Hospital Complex, told Haykakan Zhamanak.

Vahagn Margaryan was transferred to the Heratsi Hospital Complex on the night of November 13, by the relatives’ initiative. Before he was in Armenia Medical Center.

Shushan Danielyan, Head of Heratsi Hospital Complex, confirmed the news in a conversation with “A1 +.” She noted that Vahagn Margaryan died early in the morning.