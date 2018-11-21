Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles

On November 20, at 08:00, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Armenia informs that the roads of the Republic of Armenia are mainly passable.

Drivers are advised to travel only through the winter tires.

According to information received from the Georgian Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation, Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

According to information received from the General Department of the North Ossetian Republic of Russia, there are cars accumulated on the Russian side.