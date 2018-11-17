Veterinarians not paid in Lori region (video)

Vanush Makinyan works as a veterinarian on a contractual basis in Tsakhkashat community of Lori region, but he is not paid by the state. It is the villager that pays for the the services of a veterinarian.

“Today’s villagers are socially insecure, even the majority of people do not have the opportunity to pay electricity bills,” says the veterinarian, noting that he needed to take a service fee from his close neighbor and his relative to keep the family.

Details are in the footage of Ankyun +3 TV.