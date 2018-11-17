Emin Ohanyan to compete for bronze medal at World Chess Championships

From the representitaves of Armenia, Emin Ohanyan can only win a medal the World Junior Chess Championships in Santiago de Compostela, Spain.

Our 12 year old chess player has scored 7.5 points out of 10 rounds and shares the 3rd place. In the last 11th round today, our chess player will meet with FIDE Master, American Christopher Wupper-Yoo. In case of victory Emin Ohanyan has a good chance to take the 3rd place.

Our other participants Alex Sahakyan, Mikayel Rostomyan (M-12), Sona Krkagargyan (M-8), Elen Mirzoyan (M-10), Rudolf Pashikyan, Vladimir Shahinyan, David Aleksanyan (M-10) and Seda Badalyan (M-12) are far behind from the leaders in their age groups and can no longer fight for the awards.