Armenian boxing federation to hold extraordinary conference

An extraordinary conference of the Armenian Boxing Federation will be held on November 19 at 12:00 in Ani Plaza hotel. The press secretary of the Armenian boxing federation reports.

The conference will be held on the following agenda:

Awarding the 2018 European, World Championship Winners and Coaches Notification of the news received at the Moscow AIBA congress in 2018 Disciplinary Questions With Federation Members Adaptation of BFA Charter to AIBA Charter

To remind, recently the Armenian National Boxing Federation has been created which forces to hold presidential elections of the BFA. The idea was also supported by the temporary official of the RA Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Gabriel Ghazaryan.