Members of “Right Wheel” initiative block street (video)

Today, at 12:00 pm, members of the “Right Wheel” initiative blocked the Tigran Mets avenue near the Government building. The member of the initiative David Gasparyan mentioned that they had a phone conversation with Varag Siseryan, the Head of the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, who said that after 15:00 they will receive the members of the initiative.

According to David Gasparyan, they thought that the agenda of the session of the government includes the import of cars with right hand steering wheels at Bagratashen checkpoint and the program of transferring right steering wheel to the left.

“We thought that today’s government meeting would approve the bill, and the issue would not be resolved. But we soon learned that it was not included in the agenda of the session.”

After the government session, Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Hakob Arshakyan met with the members of the initiative.

Details of the meeting will be provided later.