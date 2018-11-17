Citizens give blood for ballet dancer – Aravot

Artist of the National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater after Spendiaryan Vahagn Margaryan, who had been in a car accident on Yerevan-Ashtarak highway on November 6, was taken to hospital Heratsi from the Armenia Republican Medical Center, on the initiative of his relatives.

On November 15, from early morning, many people continue giving blood for Vahagn Margaryan at the Heratsi hospital. They are mainly employees of the Opera and Ballet Theater.

Shushan Danielyan, the head of staff at the N1 hospital complex, assured that there is no problem at the moment; the complex is provided with the required amount of blood.

