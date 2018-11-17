Aharon Adibekyan: Parties are fighting for the same piece of gata (video)

Political analyst Ara Papian considers that My Step bloc has the biggest chance of entering the parliament.

“It is important for me that this parliament be a transitional one and new election to be held in two years and form a new parliament.”

ARF Dashnaktsutyun’s rating is very low, they have no attractiveness. “Many have left the ARF and have joined Sasna Tsrer .They will receive 7-8% of votes.”

“The positions of other parties on Artsakh issue are not clear, only Sasna Tsrer party clearly speaks against the giving up the territories,” Ara Papian adds.

“No matter how much Pashinyan says that we will have good elections, that is not the case,” linguist Narine Dilbaryan is convinced.

“This is going to be an election around the one person,” she says.

“Ten of the parties make a new motto, they are against the RPA and they must fight for the same piece of gata,” says sociologist Aharon Adibekyan.

My Step bloc is leading, Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP), ARF Dashnaktsutyun and Light Armenia are in a rather problematic situation.

As to Sasna Tsrer, according to Aharon Adibekyan, the first number of the list, Varuzhan Avetisyan, is not known for the public.