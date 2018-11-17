Zaruhi Postanjyan: One is intelligent, and one is a “duxov,” this is a game (video)

Zaruhi Postanjyan, the founder of the Yerkir Tsirani party, explains why they do not take part in the upcoming snap elections.

“It is impossible to ensure political competition and any competition will be in vain and will contribute to the authoritarian system. It is impossible to hear our words under the hateful words. In the previous elections, we have seen how campaigns were based on fraud,”says Zaruhi Postanjyan.

According to her, there is no opposition.

“One is intelligent, and one is a ‘duxov’ (courageous), this is a game which will contribute to the development of authoritarian system.”

Zaruhi Postanjyan believes that the Yelk (Way out) alliance is a false alliance, and while creating an alliance the members of the alliance cursed each other.

“I have said many times that Nikol Pashinyan is Baghramyan’s 26th project. It was no coincidence that the Republicans participate in the elections, they are now appearing in the face of the saint, rather than the criminal.”