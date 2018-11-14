We want our candidate to have the majority of the community’s support – Muraz Shamoyan

According to the Constitution, representatives of the national minority should be represented in the parliament. Yezidi community representative Muraz Shamoyan, speaking to A1 +, told that the names of three candidates in their community is being circulated. One is Rustam Makhmudyan, a member of the current parliament, the second is himself, and the third is Rustam Bakuryan, who is from the Nor Zhamanak village of Ararat region.

According to Muraz Shamoyan, the ruling party supports Rustam Bakurian’s candidacy. The latter, according to Shamoyan, is a friend of Ararat governor Garik Sargsyan.

“The community is dissatisfied with Bakuryan’s likely candidacy. We want our candidate to have the majority of the community’s support.”

To note, tomorrow, before 18:00, parties must nominate a person.