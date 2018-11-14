Car importers demand to review customs fees (video)

Car importers gathered in front of the State Revenue Committee demanding to review customs fees.

“The problem is about the thirty percent, that the customs fees of Opel and Mercedes care are thirty percent cheaper than the other cars,” say the car importer.

They informed the SRC representative that the area for the car in Noragavit’s automobile station is small. They also complained about the traffic. The car importers claim that if the Road Police also works on Saturdays and Sundays, there will be no queues.

One of the 11 points demanded by the car importers was solved, SRC representative said.

“Mrs. Nersisyan, the mistake was 50,000 drams, and you know that we have reconsidered it, but presenting by mistake for the first will be just a warning,” said President of League of Drivers’ Protection Tigran Hovhannisyan.

In order to be effective, the SRC employee suggested that auto importers submit their complaint in writing, and the proposal was accepted.