Armenian Football Federation’s Inspector Gevorg Hovhannisyan has been appointed Inspector of the UEFA League of Nations-Norway match, reports FFA press service.

Referees Zaven Hovhannisyan and Mesrop Ghazaryan will serve the matches of the 6th qualifying round of the European Championship qualifying round. The tournament will take place on November 14-20 in Malta, with the participation of Malta, France, Belgium and Lithuania.