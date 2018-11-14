Arman Navasardyan: Azerbaijan’s possible membership to CSTO is not in Russia’s interest (video)

Arman Navasardyan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, believes that Yuri Khachaturov should first be recalled from the post of CSTO Secretary General.

“It was a mistake by the Armenian authorities.”

According to the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Armenia will oppose the representative of Belarus in that post. Taking into account who this candidate is.

“He graduated from Baku Military College, worked for a long time there, has close relations with the military elite.”

According to the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, the Belarusian candidate could hinder not only the activities of Armenia but also the CSTO.

Referring to possible membership of Azerbaijan in the CSTO, Arman Navasardyan noted that not only Armenia but Russia will be against it.

“It is not in Russia’s interest, because the organization will have a violation of balance. Azerbaijan’s possible accession to the CSTO, behind which Turkey and Israel stands, is not in Russia’s interest.”