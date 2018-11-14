Stepan Grigoryan in list of Sasna Tsrer party for snap elections (video)

Sasna Tsrer Pan-Armenian Party will take part in snap parliamentary elections. The first member of the list will be Varuzhan Avetisyan, the second – political scientist Stepan Grigoryan.

The politician explained his cooperation with this party: “Sasna Tsrer party is honest and patriotic. It is also important for me that they have declared that they refrain from violence as a method of solving political issues.”

Jirayr Sefilian will not be in the list, since the issue of citizenship is not solved yet. He will be the head of the pre-election headquarters.

