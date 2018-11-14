OSCE ODIHR election observation mission chief in Armenia for snap polls

Observers from OSCE’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) are in Armenia to observe the upcoming December 9 early election of parliament.

Ambassador Urszula Gacek, Head of the ODIHR election observation mission, told a news conference in Yerevan that they don’t have any preliminary stance regarding the results of the election.

Welcoming the members of the delegation, Tigran Mukuchyan underlined the importance of the OSCE / ODIHR observation mission during the upcoming elections. Highly appreciating the role and significance of the observation missions in the improvement of the electoral legislation, Tigran Mukuchyan presented organizing and conducting preparatory works conducted by the Central Electoral Commission.

Ambassador Urszula Gacek, Head of the ODIHR election observation mission, told a news conference in Yerevan that 13 observers have arrived to Armenia Sunday, and another 24 long-term observers will join them. He added that Few days ahead of the election another 250 observers will join us and will participate in the electoral process, and also, the representatives of the OSCE PA, Council of Europe and MEPs will also be included in the mission.