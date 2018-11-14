Survey: They are talking now, but it does not matter, they will not pass (video)

The announcement of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) on snap elections was not accepted by citizens. The majority of the respondents consider that RPA has very few chances.

“I think, there are not many, if not zero.”

“They will be close to zero, they are talking now, but it does not matter, they will not pass.”

“We must get clean from the Republican Party forever, forget about the existence of that party, it’s a failure, it’s is evil.”

Davit Shahnazaryan, former head of the State Department of National Security, is in the RPA list and will participate in snap parliamentary elections.

“What he has said until this and what he has done does not match.”

“They have nominated their candidate, it’s their right.”

“It’s his choice, he has joined them so what?”