Armen Sarkissian meets with Summit of Minds Managing Partner Thierry Malleret

  • 13:01 | November 13,2018 | Official
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is in Paris on a working visit, met with the Summit of Minds Managing Partner, co-founder of The Monthly Barometer and author Thierry Malleret, the Presidential Office reports.

The officials agreed to hold a similar forum in Armenia next year.

The Summit of Minds is a leading platform where the heads of the world’s major companies, investors are discussing the global economic development trends, investment opportunities. It is being held in the French city of Chamonix.

