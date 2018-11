Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan convened a working consultation on November 12 around issues on the 2019 draft state budget, the Presidential Office reports.

The President underlined the imperative of having a realistic budget, maintaining clear-cut social directivity and proportionality, giving appropriate instructions to the heads of concerned structures to realize the set tasks.

State minister Grigory Martirosyan and other officials participated in the consultation.