Arman Tatoyan participates in annual session of Eurasian Ombudsmen Alliance

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan participated in the conference titled “Human Rights Issues in the Eurasian platform: Exchange of best practice of Ombudsmen” in Moscow on November 8-9, his Office reports.

The international conference has been organized by the Russian Commissioner for Human Rights and was dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the 25th anniversary of the Russian Constitution.

In his remarks the Armenian Ombudsman highlighted the high level of cooperation with the Russian Commissioner and the joint work with him in the protection of rights of the Armenian citizens living in Russia.

The event was attended by heads of national human rights institutions of Russia, Iran, Greece, Serbia, Albania and other countries, as well as international and diplomatic structures, scientific institutions, civil society organizations.

During the conference Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan presented Armenia’s new legislative regulations on the human rights defender and the experience of their application. The event participants attached importance to Tatoyan’s activity principles during the April-May events in Armenia.

Next day following the conference the annual session of the Eurasian Alliance of Ombudsmen was held during which important issues relating to the future activity of the Alliance were discussed.