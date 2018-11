12 wrestlers from Armenia will participate in the World Wrestling Championships in Bucharest on November 12-18.

Vardges Karapetyan (65kg weight category), Gevorg Mkheyan (70kg), Andranik Gabrielyan (74kg), Hovhannes Mkhitaryan (86kg) and Sargis Hovsepyan will compete in the freestyle wrestling team of the Armenian Wrestling Federation.

The Greco-Roman wrestling team will be include 7 wrestlers, but the team’s final squad has not yet been decided.