Sanahin’s locomotive depot machine drivers announce strike (video)

Sanahin’s locomotive depot machine drivers of the South Caucasian Railways company has announced a strike. They have joined their colleagues from Gyumri and Sevan. Since yesterday, the railway has been closed, passenger transportation and cargo transportation have been stopped.

Sanahin locomotive depot employees say that their salaries are reduced by 30-50,000 drams if they do not get a bonus, and this is not a small sum.

At the same time, they do not get bonuses always. Management always finds a reason not to give them.

In one case, the reason is the decline in passenger transportation and cargo transportation, in another case, it is the violation discovered in the railway infrastructure.