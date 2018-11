Discussion is being held at Media Center on the topic of “The new bill of the SRC; financial statements of NGOs should be fully visible.”

The speakers are:

Arman Mnatsakanyan, Head of the Legal Department of the SRC

Heriknaz Tigranyan, Legal Adviser to Transparency International Anti-Corruption Center

Artyom Mesropyan, Lawyer of Armenian Lawyers Association NGO

Artur Sakunts, Head of Helsinki Citizens Assembly Vanadzor Office