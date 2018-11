Zebra of the Yerevan Zoo broke its leg. The incident took place today, at 16.30. At 16:00, the caregiver fed the animal, the zebra approached the feeder normally, after which the caregiver passed the other animals’ cages. Then he returned to give the zebra a drink and discovered it on the ground.

The animal’s right thigh is broken.

Now, the Zoo specialists consult with different professionals, including foreign experts, to understand how to restore the animal health.