Two new stamps dedicated to topic of “Great Armenians: 100th anniversary of Hovhannes Zardaryan’s birthday”

On November 6, in Hovhannes Zardaryan’s “Akunk” exhibition hall of the National Gallery of Armenia, two stamps dedicated to “Great Armenians: 100th anniversary of Hovhannes Zardaryan’s birthday” was put into circulation by HayPost CJSC.

Stamps have a nominal value of 170 AMD and 230 AMD. They are printed in Canada’s Lowe Martin Group, each with a circulation of 30,000 copies. Designer of the stamps is Haypost CJSC designer David Dovlatyan.

The renowned Armenian painter Hovhannes Zardaryan’s “Spring” paint is depicted on the stamp with the nominal value of 170 AMD and the stamp with the nominal value of 230 AMD represents the photo of Hovhannes Zardaryan on his “Winter Landscape” canvas.

Release date: November 6, 2018

Design by David Dovlatyan

Printing house: Lowe Martin Group, Canada

Sizes: 40,0 x 30,0 mm

Printed: 30 000 h. x 2

“HayPost” CJSC:

“Haypost Trust Management” PA: