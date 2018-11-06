New Ambassador of Sweden presents credentials to Armenian President

Newly-appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Sweden to Armenia Ulrik Tidestrom (residence in Tbilisi, Georgia) today presented his credentials to President Armen Sarkissian, the Presidential Office reports.

During the meeting the Ambassador highlighted the close friendly ties between the two states and peoples and the role of the Swedish-Armenian community in this process. He conveyed the greetings of King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden to the Armenian President.

President Sarkissian wished productive activity to the new Ambassador and expressed confidence that he will invest his experience and professional skills for further strengthening the bilateral relations. According to the President, despite that the Armenian-Swedish diplomatic ties were established 26 years ago, the historical-cultural connections between that country and Armenians have a centuries-old history.

The President said Sweden is one of Armenia’s important and reliable partners in the Scandinavian region, and there are serious preconditions for expanding the mutual cooperation with different directions.