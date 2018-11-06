Ara Babloyan holds meeting with new Swiss Ambassador to Armenia

Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan on November 6 received new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Switzerland to Armenia Stefano Lazzarotto, the Parliament reports.

During the meeting the Speaker congratulated the Ambassador on appointment and praised the Armenia-Switzerland close cooperation at inter-parliamentary level, attaching importance to the investment of parliamentary friendship groups in the development of bilateral relations.

Ara Babloyan said the Armenian-Swiss cooperation framework is quite broad, covering commercial ties, effective cooperation within the frames of support programs, as well as educational programs.

The Speaker also touched upon the regional issues, the relations between Armenia and its neighbor states, as well as the domestic developments in Armenia. In this context he stated that Armenia once again was presented to the world with its tolerance and democracy achievements.

In his turn the Swiss Ambassador highly valued the current level of mutual partnership between the two countries and assured that his activity will give new impetus to these relations.

Ara Babloyan expressed hope that from now on the Armenian-Swiss relations will continue to expand and strengthen.