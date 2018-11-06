Shant Harutyunyan is already at home

Chairman of the Tseghakron party Shant Harutyunyan has been released from prison today.

“Daddy called me and asked to get out to the yard. And I saw Daddy standing in the courtyard of the building. He alone came home, “Shant Harutyunyan’s son Shahen Harutyunyan told ‘A1+.'”

The latter mentioned that his father’s mood is quite high. Shant Harutyunyan, who was sentenced to six years in prison, was released from Vardashen CSO today as a result of the amnesty.

Harutyunyan was sentenced to six years in prison for public disturbances in 2014 for the 2013 November 5 clashes that took place in Yerevan’s Freedom Square and Mashtots Avenue.