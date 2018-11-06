Armenian philanthropists: “Shirak Center” (video)

Within the framework of the Armenian Philanthropy Program, the Institute of Public Policy has prepared a series of films about people engaged in philanthropic activity in Armenia.

The main characters and their stories are unique and very different. However, they all share the same idea: unselfish service, community, society, people.

One of the films is devoted to the activities of Shirak Center, the problem of housing settlements in Gyumri and the efforts of the organization aimed at overcoming it.