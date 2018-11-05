America will be punished – Rouhani

President of Iran Hassan Rouhani said Iran plans to continue selling oil despite American sanctions.

The country would “proudly break” the US sanctions this time, Rohani said, stressing that Tehran “can and will sell its oil” despite US’ vow to cut Iran’s oil sales to zero, Mehr agency reported.

The first part of the American sanctions that targeted Iran’s automobile construction, gold and metal trade came into effect on August 7.

The sanctions targeting Iranian oil sector are in force from Monday.