How many rating candidates can each political force have

The political forces participating in the NA special elections on December 9 must submit their applications to the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) by 18:00, November 14.

The CEC has defined how many rating candidates maximum can political forces have.

Accordingly, the number of maximum political candidates in the electoral district No.1 may be 13. This constituency includes Avan, Nor Nork, Kanaker-Zeytun administrative districts of Yerevan.

The maximum number of candidates included in the territorial election constituency number 2 (Arabkir, Ajapnyak, Davtashen) is 14.

The maximum number is 15 in Malatia-Sebastia, Shengavit.

Number 4 (Kentron, Nork-Marash, Erebuni, Nubarashen) -13.

Number 5 (Ararat region)- 14.

Number 6 (Armavir) – 15.

Number 7 (Aragatsotn province)- 7.

Number 8 (Gegharkunik province) 12.

Number 9 (Lori province) – 15.

Number 10 (Kotayk province) – 15.

Number 11 (Shirak province) – 15.

Number 12 (Syunik and Vayots Dzor provinces) – 10.

Number 13 (Tavush province) – 7.

In determining the maximum number of territorial candidates, the total number of voters registered in the given territory was taken into account.

Each political force must nominate at least 5 candidates in every constituency.