Six victims of accidents and eleven cases of poisoning

310 cases were registered from October 29 to November 4 at the National Center for Crisis Management of the RA Ministry of Emergency Situations, 177 of which were emergency.

110 household calls, 81 fire, 73 road accidents were recorded during the mentioned period, causing 6 deaths and 104 injured and 8 citizens were rescued as a result of rescue operations.

As a result of the weather conditions, 3 cases of blocking of vehicles were registered. Rescuers provided assistance to 4 citizens and transported 4 vehicles blocked on a highway.

8 cases of snake detection have been registered.

Also, 11 cases of poisoning were registered during the week, which resulted in 28 people being injured.