Luys bloc splits

Leader of Republic party Aram Sargsyan informed on his Facebook page that the “Republic” party will take part in the parliamentary elections.

“I thank everyone who believed in the mission and success of the Luys Alliance. I’m sorry that the alliance is no longer exists. Be sure that we will act individually for the sake of the state and people, and there is no alternative in this regard.

Republic will take part in the snap elections of the National Assembly with the aim of implementing its programs and ideas. The rest is coming soon …”

Earlier, Bright Armenia party announced that it would take part in the snap elections separately.