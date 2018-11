The second round of the 1/32 finals took place today at the Women’s World Chess Championship in Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia.

Our leading payer Elina Danielyan drew level with Vietnamian chess player Hoang Than Change representing Hungary, with the score of 1: 1. The winner of the pair will be determined during tomorrow’s tie-break.

And our grandmaster Lilit Mkrtchian left the fight after being defeated in the first round.