Robert Hovhannisyan leads Bavarian Chess Championship

Robert Hovhannisyan, a member of the Armenian Men’s Chess Team, is currently performing successfully at the Bavarian Open Championship in Germany.

Our chess player has had five victories in the first 5 rounds and now shares the 1-2th places with Spanish Grandmaster Heim Santos. In the 6th round today, these two players will meet each other. Robert Hovhannisyan will play with white pieces.

Our other chess player, GM Manuel Petrosyan, shares the 9-27th places with 4 points. His opponent is German international master Jonas Hacker.