Andreas Ghukasyan to not be granted amnesty (video)

Leader of the New Armenia movement Andreas Ghukasyan told a news conference today that he will not be granted amnesty, as the amnesty extends only over the Sasna Tsrer group members and their accomplices.

According to Ghukasyan, in the past years there was a criminal law enforcement system. Many people have been sentenced to imprisonment on illegal charges.

Former MP Azat Arshakyan mentioned that the government was obliged to grant amnesty to all convicts who had been judged unfairly by the previous authorities.