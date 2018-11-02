Vahan Babayan: Rating system is favorable both to the present and the former authorities (video)

According to Aram Harutyunyan, leader of the National Accord party, the rating system is in favor of the government.

“Oligarchs will be included in Nikol Pashinyan’s list because it’s obvious that he has no people in the provinces.”

Referring to the internal political situation, Aram Harutyunyan expressed his dissatisfaction with the work of the government. He noted that they will take part in snap elections. It is not yet clear in what format they will participate.

The leader of the Reformists Party Vahan Babayan also touched upon the holding of snap elections, noting that the rating system is favorable both to the present and the former authorities. According to Babayan, if the government needed, the new Electoral Code would be definitely accepted.