Nikol Pashinyan not elected PM. Parliament to be dissolved (video)

The Armenian parliament did not approve the candidacy of Nikol Pashinyan for the seat of the Prime Minister for the second time during a special session on Thursday.

No one voted for or against the sole candidate, and 13 lawmakers abstained from voting.

Pashinyan handed over resignation on October 16 and voiced the main goal of his decision – to hold snap parliamentary elections in early December.

According to the Constitution, the parliament will be dissolved as the PM was not elected twice. The date of the upcoming elections will be known soon.