Nikol Pashinyan: Extraordinary elections of the National Assembly will take place on December 9 (video)

Nikol Pashinyan told the journalists today that the extraordinary elections of the National Assembly will take place on December 9. “I think the president will sign a decree and snap parliamentary elections in Armenia will take place on December 9.”

The proposed version of the Electoral Code would give a lot of power to the parliament and I hope that this Electoral Code will also be able to provide free and transparent elections,” the Acting Prime Minister said. “If the parliamentary forces express their readiness to again bring the bill back to the National Assembly, we are not going to be against it, but it is not worth to do the same process,” concluded Nikol Pashinyan.