Edmon Marukyan: It is Hayk Konjorian’s decision, which was negatively perceived by the party (video)

MP from Yelk (Way out) faction Edmond Marukyan, leader of the Bright Armenia party, was not surprised by the decision of Hayk Conjorian to leave the party.

“It is Hayk Konjorian’s decision, which was negatively perceived by the party.” Edmon Marukyan mentioned that they did not force anyone to stay in the party.

“We have not closed the doors to Bright Armenia and do not force people to stay. The party is preparing for the elections. It’s a pain for us, it’s a surprise, a negative decision, but we move forward,” said Marukyan.