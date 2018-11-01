MPs should not elect PM today (video)

On November 1, the RA National Assembly convened a special session on the election of the Prime Minister. The only candidate nominated is Nikol Pashinyan.
To remind, Nikol Pashinyan resigned from the post of Prime Minister on October 16. If today the MPs do not elect the prime minister, the National Assembly will be dissolved.
