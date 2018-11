Armenian gymnast Artur Davtyan took the 9th place in the World Junior Gymnastics Championships in Doha.

As the press service of the National Olympic Committee of Armenia states, it is the best result in the history of the gymnasium of independent Armenia. Artur Davtyan scored 83,140 points in the final.

By the way, our compatriot Artur Dalaloyan representing Russia was declared the world champion, showing 87,598 results.