Sasun Khachatryan’s commentes after today’s government session

Head of the Special Investigative Service Sasun Khachatryan told reporters after today’s government session that the involvement of the army in the March 1 events is more than substantiated, without the announcement of the Special Investigation Service yesterday.

According to him, there are some doubts, but an investigation is being carried out in that direction, and they will inform about the results.

The head of the Special Investigation Service also informed that Vahagn Harutyunyan, who was involved in the March 1 case, had called to the investigators and said he could tell his whereabouts.

Sasun Khachatryan informed that there are doubts about who had instructed to change the proofs, but he did not mention any names. The investigation is underway.