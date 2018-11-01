Eduard Sharmazanov: There is no difference in the takeover of the Police Patrol Regiment building, the attack against the Armenian border, and the attack on our soldier in Artsakh (video)

The NA Vice President Eduard Sharmazanov started his speech saying that amnesty is naturally a humanistic act.

“Here, the opinions of me and my beloved authorities match,” he said, adding that he has a reservation.

“I have mentioned numerous times that the takeover of the Police Patrol Regiment building was an attack on Armenia. There is no difference in the takeover of the Police Patrol Regiment building, the attack against the Armenian border, and the attack on our soldier in Artsakh, there is no difference. Colonel Vanoyan, who was killed in the takeover of the Police Patrol Regiment building, defended us all, defending the interests of the Republic of Armenia, from Nikol Pashinyan to Eduard Sharmazanov. And today, with what eyes do we look at the families of those people, when the members of regiment are released by the amnesty act?”